The Ministry of Defense stated that on February 10, psychotropic substances were delivered to Kramatorsk by train

On February 10, a train arrived in Kramatorsk, one of the wagons of which contained psychotropic substances. This became known to the Russian Ministry of Defense, said the head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection troops (RCBZ) of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov. His briefing is published in Telegram– channel of the defense department.

The Ministry of Defense clarified that the train that arrived in Ukraine, in which there were foreign citizens, was towed to the territory of the Kramatorsk Metallurgical Plant named after Kuibyshev, where the chemicals were unloaded under the leadership of the security service of Ukraine (SBU) and members of the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

“The facts of the simultaneous delivery of toxic chemicals and means of protection against them indicate an attempt to carry out large-scale provocations using the B-Zet military psychotropic poisonous agent during the conflict,” Kirillov said.

The head of the RKhBZ troops recalled that the Chemical Weapons Convention prohibits the use of the B-Zet substance – it causes acute psychosis, hallucinations, memory impairment and disorientation.

Earlier, the defense department stated that morphine was supplied to the combat zone for the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, the Ministry of Defense also obtained information about the numerous facts of the use of drugs and psychotropic substances by Ukrainian soldiers, including methadone and amphetamine.