Ministry of Defense: The Russian Armed Forces occupied advantageous positions in the Donetsk and Avdeevsk directions

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Russian Armed Forces have advanced in three areas of special operations (SVO), the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

It is clarified that as a result of the fighting, the army occupied more advantageous lines and positions in the Donetsk, South Donetsk and Avdeevka directions.

At the first of them, units of the Southern Group of Forces defeated several brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of Belogorovka in the LPR, Kleshcheevka and Novomikhailovka in the DPR, and also repelled two counterattacks of Ukrainian assault groups.

In the Avdiivka direction, units of the “Center” group defeated the manpower and equipment of several brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Ocheretino, Toretsk and Novogrodovka in the DPR. Nine attacks by Ukrainian Armed Forces brigades were also repelled.

In the southern Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok group of troops improved the tactical position and struck the Ukrainian Armed Forces forces near the settlements of Rovnopol and Vodyanoye.

It is also reported that, in addition to other equipment, an American Stryker armored personnel carrier, two M777 artillery systems from the United States, and a French Caesar self-propelled artillery unit were destroyed.

The military department also reported that air defense systems hit a Ukrainian MiG-29 aircraft near the village of Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People's Republic.