Ministry of Defense: SBU plans to blow up a granary in the Kharkiv region to accuse Russia

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is planning to blow up a granary in the village of Karaichnoye, Kharkiv region, to discredit Russia as part of a “grain deal”. This is reported RIA News with reference to the interdepartmental coordinating headquarters of Russia for humanitarian response in Ukraine.

According to the agency, the SBU is preparing a provocation to accuse Moscow of creating a “food shortage” in Ukraine.

The special service has already begun mining the granary, after blowing it up, Russia will be accused of “deliberately destroying grain reserves in Ukraine” and “provoking famine,” the Russian agency reports. Ukrainian mine-explosive specialists and SBU officers, totaling up to 30 people, have already arrived in Volchansk, the report says.

At the same time, the Western media in their materials will again demand a “tough response from the world community.”

Grain Corridor

The maritime “grain corridor” began to work after the conclusion of a deal between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN on July 22. It involves the export of Ukrainian grain, food and fertilizer across the Black Sea from three ports, including the ports of Odessa. The number of tons of agricultural products exported from Ukraine since July 2022 has been calculated by the Turkish authorities.

Almost 17 million tons of grain were sent to the needy Hulusi Akar Turkish Defense Minister

APU provocations

In November 2022, Volodymyr Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement, accused the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) of targeting agricultural facilities in order to cause famine in the territory.

This does not happen in one day, but within four to five months, which confirms that this is a deliberate policy of driving the population from the territory. This is pure genocide

Vladimir Rogov Chairman of the movement "We are together with Russia"

According to Rogov, thousands of cattle have been destroyed, especially in Vasilyevsky and Kamensko-Dneprovsky districts along the line of contact. He clarified that the Ukrainian side destroyed cowsheds, a granary, a hayloft with fire from the HIMARS MLRS, and also struck a blow at the water canal.

The chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia” said that the region is nevertheless provided with grain, several types of cereals and sunflower oil, although several dozen shells hit one of the largest enterprises, the Pologovsky oil extraction plant.

Russia’s position

In turn, Russian Ambassador to Turkey Alexei Yerkhov said that the Russian side has not yet seen progress in the export of its agricultural products under the grain deal.

Yerkhov recalled that the export of Russian products is provided for by the relevant memorandum of understanding with the UN.

In December, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said that Russia had not yet made a decision on extending the grain deal.