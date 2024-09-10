Russian Defense Ministry: Russian Armed Forces Take Control of Three Villages and the City of Krasnogorovka in the DPR

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Armed Forces have taken control of three villages and one city in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). The Defense Ministry told journalists about this.

According to the Defense Ministry, the villages of Vodyanoye, Galitsynovka, and Grigorovka, as well as the city of Krasnogorovka, came under Russian control. In addition, units of the “West” group of troops improved their tactical position and defeated the manpower and equipment of a number of brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of 2021, the population of Krasnogorovka was almost 15 thousand people. In June, the Ukrainian authorities reportedthat only 236 people continue to live in the city.

As Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu previously stated, in August and early September, Russian troops took control of almost a thousand square kilometers of Ukrainian territory.