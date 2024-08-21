Russian Defense Ministry reports two more Ukrainian drones shot down near Belgorod

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have made new attempts to attack targets on Russian territory. This was announced to journalists by the Russian Defense Ministry.

As specified by the department, on Wednesday, August 21, from 13:00 to 14:30, air defense (AD) duty assets destroyed two more aircraft-type drones over the Belgorod Region. Details about the areas where the drones were destroyed and the possible consequences on the ground are not disclosed.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that four more Ukrainian aircraft were destroyed between 12:20 and 13:00 Moscow time. Air defense systems also prevented an attack attempt at 09:30.

In addition, 45 drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were launched at Russia on the night of August 21. 23 of them were intercepted in the Bryansk region, 11 in Moscow, 6 in Belgorod, 3 in Kaluga, and 2 in Kursk. In turn, the governor of the Rostov region said that the military shot down a missile over the region. As a result of the falling shell fragments, dry vegetation in a vacant lot caught fire, and the blast wave damaged windows and doorways in several private houses in Novoshakhtinsk.