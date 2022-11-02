The Ministry of Defense stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Zaporizhzhya NPP and a thermal power plant from the Dnipropetrovsk region

Ukrainian troops continue to shell the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and nearby areas. This was reported to journalists in the Ministry of Defense.

According to the agency, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired nine shells at the district of the thermal power plant in Energodar and the territory adjacent to the ZNPP.

The attack on the ZNPP was carried out from the territory under the control of the Ukrainian side, from the settlements of Marganets and Chervonogrigorovka in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Russian troops suppressed enemy firepower, reported to the ministry.

On November 1, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu accused Ukraine of incessant shelling of the ZNPP. He added that Ukraine was shelling evacuation points and places of distribution of humanitarian aid.

On October 8, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on the transfer of the Zaporizhzhya NPP to the ownership of Russia. On October 14, Zaporozhye NPP switched to work according to Russian standards. Subsequently, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov called the lack of protection of the Zaporizhzhya NPP from Moscow impossible.