The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported on the massive attempts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to break through the defense in the Artemovsk region

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have made massive attempts to break through the defenses north and south of Artemivsk. This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

According to the military department, all attacks by units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were repelled, and the Ukrainian military failed to break through the defenses of the Russian troops.

“Repelling enemy attacks, courage and heroism were shown by the servicemen of the units of the 4th, 200th motorized rifle brigades and the 6th motorized rifle division of the Russian armed forces,” the message says.

The Ministry of Defense also reported that the Russian military, with the support of paratroopers, continued to fight for the capture of the western quarters of Artemovsk.