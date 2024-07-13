Defense Ministry: Iskander strikes Ukrainian railway train parking lot in Budy village

An Iskander-M missile system crew launched a strike with two operational-tactical missiles at the parking lot of a Ukrainian military train in the village of Budy in the Kharkov region. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry.

As a result of the attack, 20 units of equipment were destroyed, including three Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and up to 120 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The fire was adjusted using an Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). The explosion in the village of Budy was previously reported by the head of the Kharkiv region, Oleg Sinegubov.

The coordinator of the Mykolaiv underground, Sergei Lebedev, also reported earlier on July 13 that a train carrying ammunition for the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed in the village of Budy. He added that after the strikes, ambulances were sent towards the settlement.

In the center of Kharkov they heard that there was a major blow Sergey Lebedev Coordinator of the Nikolaev underground

Earlier, Russia struck a Ukrainian aircraft parking lot with an Iskander missile

On July 2, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Ukrainian aircraft were destroyed at the Mirgorod airfield in the Poltava region. The missile strike was carried out by the Iskander-M missile system crews of the Russian Armed Forces.

According to the Russian department, five Ukrainian Su-27s were destroyed as a result of the strike. Two more fighters were damaged.

The Iskander-M OTRK crews of the Russian Armed Forces carried out a group missile strike on the Ukrainian Armed Forces aircraft parking lot. Objective control confirmed the destruction of combat aircraft Ministry of Defense of Russia

Ukraine confirmed this information. Former spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuriy Ignat, reported that there were “certain losses,” but did not disclose any details.

Ignat also stressed that the Ukrainian side is doing everything possible to prevent attacks.

This is war, and, unfortunately, not without losses of equipment. I am referring to the enemy strike on the Mirgorod airfield Yuri Ignat Former spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force

The West has assessed the effectiveness of the Iskander

British analyst Alexander Mercuris said that Iskander missiles strike effectively and accurately in the area of ​​special military operations.

Iskanders are much more modern systems than ATACMS. They fly along a complex trajectory, which significantly complicates their interception. Even the Ukrainians themselves are forced to admit that they cannot shoot down Iskanders Alexander Merkuris British analyst

According to the expert, ATACMS is an outdated system that is extremely rarely able to break through the air defense system. Because of this, they cope with their tasks in the conflict zone worse than the Iskanders.

Related materials:

The American publication Military Watch Magazine wrote in July that Iskanders are not specialized means of suppressing air defense systems. However, the Russian military was able to effectively use them for these purposes, the article says. The authors referred to footage of the destruction of Patriot air defense missile launchers and the Giraffe radar station of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which was published by the Russian Defense Ministry.