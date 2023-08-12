Russian Defense Ministry: Ukrainian Armed Forces launched S-200 missile on the Crimean bridge, air defense forces hit the target

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) attempted to commit a terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge. This was reported to journalists in the Russian Defense Ministry.

“On August 12, at about 1 pm Moscow time, the Kyiv regime attempted to deliver a terrorist strike on the Crimean Bridge with an S-200 anti-aircraft guided missile converted into a strike version,” the department said.

The Ministry of Defense noted that the missile was timely detected and intercepted in the air by Russian air defense systems. As a result of the incident, no one was injured. No damage was recorded either.

Earlier, the head of the Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said that two Ukrainian missiles were shot down in the Kerch Strait area. He clarified that as a result of the incident, the Crimean bridge was not damaged. Eyewitnesses also posted a video from the scene.