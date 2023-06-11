The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack the ship “Priazovye” of the Black Sea Fleet

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) made an attempt to attack the ship “Priazovye” of the Black Sea Fleet. This was reported in the Russian Defense Ministry.

According to the defense ministry, the Ukrainian military deployed six offshore fast unmanned boats to attack a Russian ship that provided security along the routes of the Blue Stream and Turkish Stream gas pipelines in the southeastern part of the Black Sea.

The attack was carried out on the night of June 11 at about 1:30 Moscow time. As a result, all Ukrainian boats were destroyed 300 kilometers southeast of Sevastopol. The Russian ship was not damaged, no one was hurt.

Earlier on June 11, the Governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, announced that the Black Sea Fleet had begun conducting anti-sabotage exercises with practical shooting on the South Pier.