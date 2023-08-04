Defense Ministry: APU tried to attack the naval base in Novorossiysk

On the night of Friday, August 4, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) tried to attack the Novorossiysk naval base with two unmanned boats. About it informs Ministry of Defense of Russia.

Enemy vehicles were detected and destroyed from the regular armament of Russian ships, the department added.

Earlier, eyewitnesses reported explosions on the water and shooting in the Myskhako area near Novorossiysk. Emergency services later confirmed RIA News information about the explosions, the information was handed over to the special services.

Also at night, residents of Feodosia reported loud sounds of explosions in the city. Later, the adviser to the head of the Crimea, Oleg Kryuchkov, confirmed that the air defense system (air defense) worked on the peninsula in several areas. He added that all objects were shot down, and there were no injuries as a result of the damage.