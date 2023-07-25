APU tried to attack the ship of the Black Sea Fleet “Sergey Kotov” with unmanned boats, the drones destroyed

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attempted to attack a ship of the Black Sea Fleet in the Sevastopol region. This was reported in the Ministry of Defense of Russia, reports TASS.

Ukraine tried to attack the Russian ship “Sergey Kotov”, which performed tasks in the Sevastopol region, using unmanned boats, the ministry said. No one was hurt, according to the ministry.

After an attempted attack, the ship of the Black Sea Fleet continued to perform tasks, it destroyed both boats with standard weapons.

Earlier in Sevastopol, the movement of maritime passenger transport was temporarily suspended. The Directorate for the Development of Road Transport Infrastructure did not name the reasons for this, but noted that a compensatory land route was being organized for passengers.