The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported an attempt by a drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack in the Bryansk region

In the Bryansk region, an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to carry out a terrorist attack using an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of an aircraft type was thwarted. About this in Telegram– the channel reported the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

As specified in the department, the drone tried to attack objects in Russia on Thursday, September 7, around 06:30 Moscow time. “An unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the territory of the Bryansk region by the duty air defense (air defense) means,” the ministry said.

Earlier it became known that a third drone was shot down on approach to Bryansk. The governor of the Russian region bordering Ukraine, Alexander Bogomaz, said that the wreckage of a drone shot down over Bryansk damaged the railway station.