Russian Ministry of Defense: Ukraine hit Belgorod with Vilkha missiles and Vampire MLRS

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked Belgorod with Vilkha missiles and Czech-made Vampire MLRS. About it reports Russian Ministry of Defense.

“Today, the Kiev regime attempted an indiscriminate combined strike on the city of Belgorod with two Vilkha missiles in prohibited cluster ammunition, as well as Czech-made Vampire MLRS rockets,” the statement said.

The Ministry of Defense clarified that the missiles and most of the shells were intercepted, but several shells and missile fragments hit Belgorod. It is reported that 12 adults and two children are currently known to have died. 108 people were injured.

It is noted that in the event of a direct hit by Alder missiles on the city, the consequences would be immeasurably more severe.

The first reports of shelling of Belgorod appeared on the afternoon of December 30. The regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that two children died. Later, the Ministry of Emergency Situations clarified that the death toll had increased.