West artillerymen hit the rear area of ​​the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction

Artillerymen from the West group of troops struck the rear positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kupyansk direction. Journalists were informed about this by the Russian Ministry of Defense, reports RIA News.

“Crews of the Uragan multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) of the West group of troops, while performing fire missions, struck the rear positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kupyansk direction,” the department said.

They added that the missile strikes managed to destroy Ukrainian fortifications and an ammunition depot. To detect them, aerial reconnaissance was used, thanks to which it was possible to detect systematic movements of groups of militants and heavy equipment and a large number of trucks.

Earlier, paratroopers of the Dnepr group of troops destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the right bank of the Dnieper. The fire was adjusted using a drone, which recorded the target and the hit.