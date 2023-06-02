MoD: Russian Aerospace Forces attacked air defense with high-precision weapons covering key objects of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian military launched a group attack on air defense (AD) systems that covered key military infrastructure facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was reported to journalists in the Russian Defense Ministry.

They clarified that the strike on critical objects of the military infrastructure of Ukraine was inflicted by high-precision long-range air-launched weapons.

“All assigned objects were hit,” the Ministry of Defense reported.

Earlier, the defense department announced the destruction of the last warship of the naval forces (Navy) of Ukraine “Yury Olefirenko”. The target was hit at the parking lot of warships in the port of Odessa.