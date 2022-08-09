The Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of the ammunition depot for the MLRS HIMARS and M777 near Uman

The Russian military attacked a large ammunition depot near the village of Uman, Cherkasy region. This was reported to journalists in the Russian Ministry of Defense.

More than 300 rockets for HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) were destroyed, as well as a large amount of ammunition for American M777 howitzers, the department said.

Earlier it became known that Russian air defense systems (ADS) shot down 17 shells of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system belonging to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). According to the Ministry of Defense, the shells were intercepted in the areas of the cities of Kherson, Novaya Kakhovka, Kherson region, and Melitopol, Zaporozhye region.

In addition, air defense systems shot down three Ukrainian drones in the areas of the Rutchenkove railway station and the village of Mospanovo, the military department added.