Ministry of Defense: Russian Armed Forces continued to strike retaliation in the areas of Odessa and Ilyichevsk

On July 20, the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia continued to strike retaliation against facilities in the Odessa region, where unmanned boats were stored and produced. This was reported to journalists in the Ministry of Defense of the country.

They clarified that the Russian military launched new strikes with high-precision sea and air-based weapons – as a result, production shops were hit, as well as storage sites for unmanned boats in the region of Odessa and Ilyichevsk.

In addition, the Russian Armed Forces destroyed fuel infrastructure facilities and ammunition depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in Nikolaev. The defense department reported on the achievement of all strike targets and the defeat of all designated objects.

The retaliation strike was another Russian response to the July 17 terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge. Prior to that, on July 18 and 19, the Russian military had already launched strikes on the Odessa region. First, a ship repair plant in Odessa, where unmanned boats were manufactured, was hit, then a blow was struck at the facilities of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine and the warehouses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Odessa.

According to the National Anti-Terrorism Committee, the Crimean Bridge was attacked on July 17 by two Ukrainian surface drones. The explosion damaged the roadbed in the area of ​​​​the 145th support, the movement of trains and cars was temporarily suspended, as well as the operation of the Kerch ferry crossing.