Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense Fomin: The SVO has acquired a “new dimension” due to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk Region

The Special Military Operation (SMO) has acquired a “new dimension” after the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) invaded the Kursk region. This was stated at the opening of the 11th Xiangshan Security Forum in Beijing by Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin, quoted by RIA Novosti.

“Following the invasion of the Ukrainian armed forces into the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation at the beginning of August this year, carried out with the comprehensive support of Western countries, the special military operation acquired a new dimension,” he stated.

According to Fomin, before the incident, Kyiv presented itself as a victim and presented the military actions as a supposedly just struggle for independence. This lie was dispelled by the invasion of the Kursk region, the deputy head of the department is sure.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces invaded Kursk Oblast on August 6, and a federal state of emergency and a counter-terrorist operation (CTO) regime were introduced in the region. On September 11, Russia launched a counteroffensive in Kursk Oblast. In two days, the “North” group of troops liberated 10 settlements.