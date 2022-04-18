The Ministry of Defense announced the strike with high-precision missiles on the warehouse of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Lviv

The Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine destroyed large quantities of weapons from Europe and the United States. This was announced to journalists on Monday, April 18, by the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Major General Igor Konashenkov.

“On the morning of April 18, high-precision airborne missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces near Lvov attacked the 124th Joint Logistics Support Center of the Logistics Forces of the Ukrainian Troops,” Konashenkov said.

These weapons have arrived in Ukraine over the past six days, he added. In addition, a large ammunition depot was destroyed near the village of Vasilkov, which is located in the Kiev region.

Related materials:

The course of the special operation

On April 18, Izvestia correspondent Denis Kulaga filmed a massive artillery barrage on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donbass. The footage shows intense firing from self-propelled howitzers. It was alleged that the shelling was carried out from the positions of the LPR.

On the same day, it was reported that Russian missile troops had launched strikes with Iskander ground-based precision missiles at targets in Ukraine. According to the Ministry of Defense, four warehouses with weapons and Ukrainian military equipment were destroyed, as well as three concentration areas near the settlements of Popasnaya, Yampol and Kramatorsk.

84military Ukrainian facilities operational-tactical aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces struck in a day

In particular, the factory for the repair of warheads of Tochka-U tactical missiles in the Dnieper was destroyed. In addition, the command post of the defense battalion near the village of Zelenoe Pole was liquidated, as well as two ammunition depots and a fuel depot near Chervonaya Polyana.

Also, the Mash Telegram channel posted exclusive footage of the destruction of the Ukrainian Su-25 attack aircraft near the city of Izyum in the Kharkiv region on April 15. In the video, filmed through a thermal imager, you can see how the plane releases anti-missile traps. However, this does not help, and after a few seconds, a rocket flies into the attack aircraft and explodes. As the Su-25 hits the ground, another, much larger explosion occurs.

Negotiation Opportunities

First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said that at the moment he sees no prospects for negotiations with Ukraine. He commented on the UN proposal for a meeting between Russia and Ukraine to discuss humanitarian issues, stressing that similar initiatives had been put forward before. The Russian diplomat noted that the UN, in principle, wants to find some niche in resolving the situation and bringing the positions of the parties closer. At the same time, Polyansky added that such a niche is probably possible if there are prospects for any agreements between Moscow and Kyiv.

Related materials:

In turn, a member of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, Sergei Tsekov, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, called the circumstances for the resumption of meetings between the Russian and Ukrainian sides. He explained that the pause in the negotiation process is due to the fact that Kyiv violates previously reached agreements. In his opinion, negotiations with Ukraine will resume in the course of the success of the Russian special operation.