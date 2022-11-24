The Ministry of Defense reported that a massive missile attack by the Russian Armed Forces disrupted the transfer of reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On November 23, the Russian armed forces carried out a massive air, sea and land-based long-range precision weapon strike against Ukraine’s military command and control system and related energy facilities. This was reported to journalists in the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The military department clarified that as a result of the strike, the transfer of reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU), foreign weapons, military equipment and ammunition to the combat areas by rail was disrupted.

“The target has been reached. All designated objects were hit, ”the Ministry of Defense reported.

On November 22, the defense department showed on video missile strikes by the crews of Su-25 attack aircraft of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia on camouflaged military facilities and equipment of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.