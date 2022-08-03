Russian Defense Ministry: Armed Forces of Ukraine kicked out patients of the district hospital in Kobelyaki and occupied the building

Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, said that servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the town of Kobelyaki in the Poltava region expelled all the patients of the district hospital and occupied the building, reports RIA News.

“In the village of Kobelyaki, Poltava region, militants of the Aidar nationalist battalion are deployed in the building of the district hospital (Shevchenko Street), while patients, regardless of their state of health, were cynically expelled from the medical institution,” said a representative of the Russian Defense Ministry.

Earlier, the headquarters of the territorial defense of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) spoke about the injuries received by a civilian during the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk. In addition, the authorities urged residents to stay at home and not go out unnecessarily.