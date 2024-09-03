Ministry of Defense: Black Sea Fleet military stopped the advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk border area

Soldiers of the 810th Marine Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet set up an ambush and stopped the advance of a column of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the border area of ​​the Kursk region. This reported in the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“The enemy ran into the positions of the 810th separate guards marine brigade of the Black Sea Fleet in the area of ​​one of the populated areas, but the marines of the North group of forces stopped the advance of the column of Ukrainian armed formations,” the department noted.

As emphasized, thanks to “the confident actions of the marines, they ambushed the advancing column of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and routed the enemy.” After unsuccessful frontal attacks, the Ukrainian military attempted to bypass the Russian Armed Forces fighters, but the assault squad caught them by surprise, the Ministry of Defense added.

Earlier, a captured Ukrainian soldier said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces forgot an entire unit of their soldiers in the village of Kortnevo in the Kursk region.

It also became known that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have transferred a unit of former prisoners to the Kursk region. It is noted that they are mainly engaged in looting and prefer to avoid fighting with the Russian Armed Forces.

Earlier, Austrian Army Colonel Markus Reisner said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ front in Donbass could collapse if they fail to stabilize the defense situation in the Krasnoarmeysk area.