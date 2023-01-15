The Ministry of Defense stated that the goals of the strike on the military command and control system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on January 14 were achieved

On Saturday, January 14, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the military command and control system of Ukraine, as well as on energy facilities associated with it. This was reported in the Russian Defense Ministry.

“All designated targets have been hit. The goal of the strike has been achieved,” the ministry said.

On January 14, Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko announced damage to the country’s energy infrastructure facilities. According to him, they were damaged in five regions of Ukraine, including Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Lvov regions. On the same day, an air alert was announced throughout Ukraine.

On January 15, the head of DTEK, Dmitry Sakharuk, spoke about the difficult situation in the energy sector of Ukraine. “We need to prepare for hard days, possibly weeks, to give an opportunity to partially restore what was damaged,” he warned.