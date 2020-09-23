The investigation of sensitive documents recovered from the independent journalist Rajiv Sharma, arrested under the Official Secrets Act by the Special Cell of Delhi Police has started. These documents will be assisted by senior officials of the Ministry of Defense, while assistance from the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) will be taken in the investigation of shell companies and the money received from him through hawala. For this, the special cell has also written a letter to the Ministry of Defense and the ED, to find out what the most important documents related to defense have been sent, and this entire network of espionage, besides shell company, connected with hawala. Who are the people involved.

The Special Cell is also eyeing the money trail (economic transaction) of the arrested accused. The police has written to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), besides the Ministry of Defense, to investigate the role of the network in connection with illegal transactions of two shell companies linked to Sharma and other suspected companies. The Special Cell suspects that the arrested Chinese women and Nepalese men may be associated with some other companies besides these two companies.

Also read- Court sent 3, including Rajeev Sharma, to police custody for 7 days, accusations of sharing information with Chinese intelligence agency

The special cell is eyeing the network of Luo Sang, a Chinese citizen who was caught by the Income Tax Department on charges of alleged hawala business worth nearly a thousand crore rupees last month. Luo Sang made a passport with the fake name Charlie Peng at the address in Manipur area of ​​India. Investigations are also being carried out between the transaction between Luo Sang, the main kingpin of this network, and King Xi, a Chinese-origin woman who was involved in the espionage case Special Cell.

Hawala businessman Peng will also be summoned

Investigating agencies suspect that she and Peng also had money transactions. Transactions between Chinese woman company MZ Pharmacy and Peng’s companies Invin Logistics Private Limited and OTA Logistics and Finn BlackRock Private Limited are being investigated on suspicion. In this case, Special Cell of Delhi Police can summon Peng.

In fact, the Income Tax Department had said in August that Chinese nationals living in the NCR, including Peng, opened 40 bank accounts, laundering Rs 1,000 crore. Peng claims to be a businessman, but agencies suspect that this is his cover. Actually he is a Chinese spy who was asked to keep an eye on the Tibetan monks and the Dalai Lama. Links to Qing Xi and MZ’s Nepali director Sher Singh are also being traced. Since the raid of the Income Tax Department, investigation was also being done about the Chinese woman Nepali man.

Also read- 3 people close to journalist Rajeev Sharma questioned in espionage case, money floated in one’s bank account during lockdown

These sensitive documents were recovered

According to the special cell, after a search warrant was searched the house of accused journalist Rajiv Sharma, two 15-page set documents related to Indian defense preparedness were recovered from India-China border from there. These documents pertain to India’s defense strategies along the Indo-China border (Galvan Valley). It contains some documents related to military preparations, deployment of military force, weapons strategy and strategy being made against China on the border. According to the special cell, Sharma sent classified information related to the deployment of the Indian Army at the China-Bhutan-India tri-junction, including Doklam. The 2017 Doklam standoff came just a few weeks after Sharma shared some classified information about India’s position, procurement and strategies on the border. He also shared information about India’s military cooperation with Myanmar and other details about the border between India and China.

Also read– Rajiv Sharma earned 40 lakh rupees in one and half year from espionage, for every information he used to get $ 1000

Evidence recovered from laptop

According to Special Cell’s DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, apart from the documents recovered from the house of accused Rajiv Sharma at Pithampura, the information sent by him through three emails and the laptop used for it was obtained through the technical team. This has been done, which is being closely examined. According to the police, in 2013, a Chinese couple used both Chinese woman companies to transfer cash sharks specifically from China to cash and provide information.