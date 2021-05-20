The Russian Ministry of Defense accused the Czech Republic of trying to reduce the role of the USSR in liberating the country from the Nazis during World War II. About it it says in a special section “… And Prague was saved. Has no right to forget, rewrite, distort ”on the website of the military department.

The Ministry of Defense indicated that in recent years the Czech authorities have been dismantling and replacing sculptures and exhibits, removing elements with symbols, deliberately concealing and blurring references to the decisive role of the Red Army in order to please the political conjuncture. In particular, on the monuments, the historical inscription with words of gratitude to the perished Soviet soldiers is replaced with the signature: “to the victims of the war.”

In addition, the Defense Ministry was outraged by the “reconstruction” of the National Museum in Prague, where the “Red Army Hall” was replaced by the “Liberation Hall”. There, “Romanian units, Americans and even traitors-Vlasovites” were put on a par with Soviet soldiers, Soviet symbols were draped, and the Czech National Council was credited with the surrender of the German garrison on May 8, 1945.

On the territory of the Czech Republic there are over 1.2 thousand Soviet military graves, in which more than 50 thousand Soviet soldiers who died during the liberation of Czechoslovakia are buried.

On May 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting of the Russian organizing committee “Victory”, said that recently, against the background of the strengthening of the country, attempts to slander and distort the history of the Great Patriotic War have become more frequent, as well as to reconsider the role of the Red Army in the victory over fascism. The Russian leader noted that the descendants of the outgoing “great generation” bear a great responsibility for his legacy. “Especially now, when we are increasingly faced with attempts to slander, distort history, reconsider the role of the Red Army in defeating Nazism, in freeing the peoples of Europe from the brown plague,” the president said, adding that all these actions are being taken to contain the country.

On May 9, speaking at the Victory Parade in Moscow, Putin recalled that the feat in the fight against Nazism was accomplished by the Soviet people. “In the most difficult time of the war, in the decisive battles that determined the outcome of the struggle against fascism, our people were alone, alone on the arduous, heroic and sacrificial path,” he stressed.