During the first 10 days of June, 13,500 people signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, General Nikolai Pankov, secretary of state and deputy head of the department, said on June 10 at a conference call.

According to him, this figure is already 2.1 times more than in May for the same period and 3.1 times more than in April.

Most contracts for military service were signed by residents of Moscow, Sevastopol, Altai, the Komi Republic, Tyva, Sakhalin, Bashkiria and Chechnya, Ingushetia, Karachay-Cherkessia, Murmansk, Penza and Tyumen regions, as well as in the Jewish Autonomous Region.

According to the Deputy Minister, there are more people wishing to join volunteer units. More than 40 such units have already been formed.

Pankov also noted that the head of the Ministry of Defense, Sergei Shoigu, signed an order according to which, by July 1, members of volunteer detachments would have to sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense. The conclusion by citizens of contracts with the state is, first of all, the distribution to them, as well as to their family members, of the established measures of social protection and support, the ministry said.

Since November 2022, volunteers in Russia have been equated with military personnel. From January to mid-May, 117.4 thousand Russians became contract soldiers and volunteers.

Earlier, on June 8, Shoigu instructed to accelerate the delivery of all types of military equipment to the special operation zone, with the help of which foreign armored vehicles are effectively destroyed.

The day before, he inspected the execution of the state defense order at one of the enterprises of the Almaz-Antey corporation.