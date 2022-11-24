The Ministry of Culture of Russia refused a rental certificate for the series “Monastery” because of the position of the Russian Orthodox Church

The Ministry of Culture of Russia refused a rental certificate for the TV series “Monastery” with actress and blogger Anastasia Ivleeva in the title role. About it writes RBC.

The reason for the refusal to issue a rental certificate was an insult to the feelings of believers. “The Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation has made a decision to refuse the LUNAPARK Film Company LLC to issue a distribution certificate for the Monastyr series. The decision was made on the basis of subparagraph “g” of paragraph 18 of the Rules for issuing, refusing to issue and revoke a rental certificate for a film. We are talking about insulting the religious feelings of believers,” the department explained.

It is specified that the materials on the series “Monastery” were transferred to the Russian Orthodox Church for peer review. Representatives of the church said that “the script gives a distorted view of monastic life in the women’s cloisters of the Russian Orthodox Church, and accordingly, forms an incorrect idea of ​​Russian Orthodoxy.”

The series, directed by Alexander Molochnikov, tells about a girl who loves parties and entertainment, Maria, who runs away to a monastery to escape her pursuers from her past life.

Earlier, the Ministry of Culture announced the non-issuance of rental certificates for tapes with LGBT propaganda.