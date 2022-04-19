The distribution license issued in Russia for the film “Temptation” directed by Paul Verhoeven was revoked, and the employee who made a “gross mistake in issuing the rental certificate” was fired. This was announced on Tuesday, April 19, by the head of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation Olga Lyubimova.

“The content of the film did not meet the requirements of the federal law “On the protection of children from information harmful to their health and development” of December 29, 2010 N 436-FZ. The incompetent actions of an employee during the preparation of a package of documents led to the illegal issuance of a rental certificate for the film “Temptation,” the head of the Ministry of Culture said, adding that the film’s distribution was planned on Russian online platforms.

As a result of an inspection carried out at the institution, the guilty employee was fired, and the director was severely reprimanded. The previously issued rental certificate was revoked.

On April 18, Izvestia columnist and film critic Sergei Sychev warned of the risk of increased levels of piracy in the entertainment industry. As an example, he cited the American film “Batman”, which was released on unscrupulous Russian websites in super quality.

At the same time, it was reported that Paramount’s Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., NickToons, Paramount Comedy, MTV Russia and MTV Live HD TV channels, owned by Paramount, would stop broadcasting in Russia from April 20.