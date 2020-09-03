The head of the Russian Ministry of Culture, Olga Lyubimova, reacted to the accusations of Viktor Tsoi’s relatives, who demanded to ban Alexei Uchitel’s film about a rock musician. Her words leads RIA News…

Lyubimova noted that the department issued a rental certificate for the Teacher’s film legally, without finding any violations. The minister added that any claims of the heirs to the authors of the film should be resolved in court.

On August 27, a trailer for the film “Choi” was released, dedicated to the bus driver, in an accident with which the leader of the “Kino” group died. The director said that all real names have been changed, and that what is happening on the bus is “made up from start to finish.”

Later, Tsoi’s son Alexander showed an appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a request to ban the release of this film in distribution. The appeal to the president says that the release of the film was not agreed with the heirs of the musician, and also that the film “spreads information discrediting people known throughout Russia.”