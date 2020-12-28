The Russian Ministry of Culture proposed to fix the grounds for removing visitors from the cinema. This was announced on December 28 by “Kommersant“With reference to the draft amendments to the law” On cinematography “.

It is proposed to ban video recording in the cinema, weapons, dangerous objects, substances and laser pointers. In addition, the grounds for removal will be violation of public order, damage to the property of the cinema or non-observance of other rules of the institution.

The document also establishes the conditions for the return of tickets. Viewers will be able to do this before the start of the show in accordance with the regulations in force in the cinema. If the session is canceled, the client will be able to return his funds within seven days.

The changes are scheduled to take effect on September 1, 2021.

Earlier, on December 10, a large-scale industry conference “Challenges of the film industry in the era of global digital transformation” was held in Moscow with the support and initiative of the Russian Ministry of Culture.

During it, the participants expressed their opinion on the need to develop uniform standards for digital film screening and storage of films, the possibility of creating a technical committee – a center of competence on the digital transformation of the industry, and also shared their vision of the directions for the development of the industry for the coming years.