The Association for the Conservation of the Heritage of the Huerta de Murcia (Huermur) has received a notification from the General Directorate of Fine Arts of the Ministry of Culture communicating the opening of the corresponding file to investigate the alleged looting of the tower and the Molino del Batán in the district of Zarandona, as a result of the complaint filed by Huermur last November.

Huermur filed this complaint in view of the poor state of conservation and the worrying situation in which this unique monument in the Murcian garden is located, and which holds the protection and category of Asset of Cultural Interest BIC, the highest figure granted by the Law of Heritage.

In recent visits to the place, Huermur was able to verify the proliferation of graffiti on the tower from medieval times, as well as the accumulation of rubbish, weeds, and a generalized situation of abandonment. More worrisome, they indicate from the conservationist entity, is the state of the Molino del Batán itself located on the Azarbe Mayor del Norte, and from which worrying cracks in the facades, collapses of the tile roofs, as well as a general state of progressive ruin that could jeopardize the proper conservation of the property.

Huermur denounces that the Ministry of Culture “has done nothing” to comply with the resolution issued in October 2020, after another complaint by Huermur, and by which the Murcia City Council and the mill owners were obliged to restore the monument to a state of conservation, maintenance and cleanliness, which guarantees its integrity, in accordance with the Cultural Heritage Law.

The pro-heritage entity reproaches the Murcia City Council and the Ministry of Culture for “their passivity and astonishing neglect” when it comes to ensuring the proper conservation and protection of this unique heritage of the Murcian garden, for which it hopes that the Ministry of Culture get to the bottom of the matter and demand the responsibilities that correspond.

The Molino del Batán tower was a fortress of Muslim origin that the archaeologist Manzano Martínez dated to an indeterminate date that could be located around the 12th and 13th centuries. Its location, just two kilometers from the city, and nestled in an area eminently characterized by its plain, made this tower a relevant defensive point of Murcian horticultural spaces. And in reference to the batanero mill built on the chancel, this work building would have a late medieval origin, and this is how it appears in the documentation detected by researchers in the Azarbe de Monteagudo in 1428.

Finally, the president of Huermur, Sergio Pacheco, pointed out that «we have had to go to the Ministry of Culture in Madrid because neither those responsible for the Murcia City Council nor the Ministry of Culture have lifted a single finger to reverse the situation of degradation that suffers this patrimony of all the Murcian and Murcian. The heritage of the garden of Murcia does not deserve these mistreatments.

Huermur criticizes that the Murcia City Council continues to allow this unique heritage of the Murcian orchard to remain encased within a roundabout, as established by the current PGOU approved by the PP in 2001, to build the roads that will give access to nearby urban plans which are also in the garden.

Faced with this situation, Huermur once again urges the mayor of Murcia, and the Councilor for Urban Planning of the City Council to reconsider, and cancel the roundabout projected around the protected monument, since its construction “will be an outrage to Murcian heritage in every rule.”