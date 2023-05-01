The Commission of the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine for the transfer and acceptance of property of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra on Monday, May 1, inspected the premises of the Kiev Theological Academy and Seminary of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), notified the Union of Orthodox Journalists (UOJ).

“Representatives of the commission conducted an inspection of the technical condition of the residential buildings of the Kyiv Theological Academy and Seminary (No. 55, 60). No documents on the transfer of buildings of the KDA (Kyiv Theological Academy. – Ed.) to the balance of the National Historical and Cultural Reserve “Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra” were signed,” the UOJ Telegram channel says.

The Union of Orthodox Journalists also attached a picture with members of the commission near building No. 55 of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra.

On April 29, the UOJ reported an attempt by radicals to attack the primate of the canonical UOC, Metropolitan Onuphry, near the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra. Over ten people surrounded the Metropolitan after the service in the church of Agapit of the Caves. They tried to prevent him from getting into the car, shouting “Onufry for exchange”, “saboteurs in cassocks” and other provocative slogans.

Parishioners of the UOC on April 19 broke open the door of the premises of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra sealed by the police. There they found monks locked up and taken hostage. Lavra lawyer Nikita Chekman said that the actions of the police officers who locked people in the assignment violate the law.

The pressure of supporters of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) on the UOC intensified after the publication of a warning on March 10 on the website of the Lavra signed by Oleksandr Rudnyk, who at that time held the post of acting. General Director of the National Reserve “Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra”, that the monks must leave the monastery before March 29. They were offered to stay in the Lavra on the condition of transferring to the schismatic OCU.