The Ministry of Culture announced the launch of the “Youth Center” during “COP28”, which aims to raise the level of youth awareness about the challenges of climate change facing the world, in line with the youth engagement policies established by the state as they are the group most capable of finding innovative solutions and redirecting the attention of societies. Local and global climate issues.

The center intends to host more than 10,000 young men and women from various parts of the world to participate in more than 120 activities and programs that it presents to discuss youth ambitions and global climate action plans within a group of the main topics of the global conference, in a way that contributes to developing the capabilities of this important segment of society to face the consequences of changes. The climate environment, and hone their experience and skills to be able to respond to the various challenges of this issue, and develop the necessary and effective solutions to them.

Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Minister of Culture, said: “The UAE views youth as the main and fundamental driver of national efforts to achieve goals that are consistent with sustainable plans aimed at building a prosperous future for future generations. The state places youth empowerment at the top of its priorities, invests in their capabilities and expertise, and pays “Towards employing it in various sectors that contribute to enhancing the national development process.”

He continued, “The launch of the center supports the efforts of the state and its leadership seeking to unify visions and enhance youth ambitions, and ensure the participation of this important segment of society in a meaningful and influential way, to serve as a turning point for future conferences of the parties, which will constitute a pivotal difference in ensuring the world’s response to a clear action plan to reduce climate change.” And the consequences thereof.”

He added: “We look forward to the center providing the world’s youth with the ability to actually contribute to government policy-making and international decision-making on climate issues by giving them the opportunity by supporting them and enhancing mechanisms for their meaningful participation, as well as inspiring and empowering them by exchanging experiences and practices on a global level in one place.” It brings them together and unites their efforts, and we are also keen to highlight their innovative ideas and initiatives that would enrich the process of climate action, because of our belief in the great role that young people have, and their ability to develop creative solutions that push towards finding more solutions that serve the world and its endeavor to put an end to the repercussions of climate.”

During the conference, the center presents eight innovative initiatives and events, which include the university debate championship, the market for sustainable products that have received the “Youth Efforts” label, in addition to youth challenges, youth dialogue in sustainability, and a platform for innovations and inventions. The center will also provide two platforms for content makers, and a guide to environmental practices. It will review youth experiences that cross borders (from a simple letter to the technology used).

In addition, young people will benefit from an integrated set of interactive activities and programs, most notably: youth circles, forums, and dialogues with international figures and experts. Sessions will also be held with leaders and mentors, and the opportunity will be given to those wishing to view a wide range of studies and survey research on the level of cognitive awareness. Emirati youth about climate change and ways to respond to it.