The Ministry of Culture injects two million euros to activate the long-awaited Madrid artistic center Tabacalera

The Ministry of Culture launches the activity of its long-awaited Tabacalera center, located in Madrid, through a line of aid for artistic residencies, endowed with two million euros, for the creation, research and production of residency projects, corresponding to 2025. It will be the first action of the institution that was devised in 2021, under the mandate of the previous minister, Miquel Iceta. Its objective is to operate as an articulating node of a network of regional and local initiatives, to contribute to the revitalization of the sector from the different territories.

The aid is part of the Recovery Plan, and the announcement of the call is scheduled to be published this Friday in the BOE. Candidates must present their projects, which will have to be carried out in an institution located in another province than their usual place of residence. The amount that the successful bidders will receive will include a monthly scholarship of 1,300 euros and up to an additional 1,800 euros if accommodation is necessary.

In addition, expenses for artistic production, dissemination of the project (publications, translations, etc.), travel and transportation expenses, and transportation expenses for the works generated will be subsidized. The applications will be evaluated by an Assessment Commission chaired by the head of the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Fine Arts of the Ministry of Culture.

The projects must be carried out between March 1, 2025 and June 1, 2016, and will have the collaboration of cultural entities, public or private, that offer the possibility of carrying out artistic residencies. They will have to be at least five years old and provide a space for the execution of the proposal, advice and monitoring.

The result of the residencies will be exhibited in a final exhibition open to the public at Tabacalera. The building that will house the center, the old Military Pharmacy, located in the Madrid neighborhood of Lavapiés, is still in the rehabilitation phase. Its renovation is affecting facades, roofs and carpentry, and has had a budget of 12.5 million euros.