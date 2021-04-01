The Ministry of Culture allowed Russian cinemas to show the full version of the British gay drama “Supernova” directed by Harry McQueen, issuing a distribution certificate to the film. It is reported by Interfax with reference to the press service of the World Pictures distribution company.

It is specified that the film will be released on April 8. The company said in a statement that the distributor is offering “all cinemas to rent the film from that date.” “From the reaction of the cinemas and the viewer, it will become clear how much this film is in demand in Russia. As far as we know, many expected this version of the film to be released, ”they added.

On March 11 it became known that several minutes were cut from the Russian version of the film “Supernova”. According to several viewers, at least one scene has gone missing in which the protagonists try to have sex after a serious conversation. Those who watched the original picture claim that the theme of the homosexuality of the characters is played up rather neatly in it, and the main emphasis is on the illness of one of them.

After that, the director of the film, Harry McQueen, condemned the Russian distributor for cutting out the three-minute scene, saying that he strongly opposed the censorship of his film. Sergei Shcherbinin, director of the World Pictures distribution company, declined to comment.