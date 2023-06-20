To improve the efficiency of management companies (MCs), Russia is developing a series of national standards “Services of housing and communal services and management of apartment buildings”. The Ministry of Construction notified the State Duma about this, Izvestia got acquainted with a copy of the document.

It is also planned to create public ratings of the UK, they will be based on the key parameters of their activities, follows from the document.

“The introduction of national standards will make it possible to establish a certain standard for the quality of services, a deviation from which will give residents the right to make reasonable claims to the Criminal Code and make decisions at a general meeting, up to the change of such a negligent company,” Alexander Yakubovsky, a member of the State Duma Committee on Construction and Housing and Utilities, told Izvestia .

By the end of this year, it is planned to release several pricing standards in the field of home management, said Tatyana Vepretskaya, director of the non-profit partnership National Housing Congress. GOSTs are not mandatory for the Criminal Code, but if the organization indicated that it is guided by them, then it is obliged to comply with their requirements, the expert noted.

Quiet House: Russia will tighten control over management companies