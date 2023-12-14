“Vedomosti”: The Ministry of Construction did not propose to introduce mortgages at 1% for individual housing construction kits

The Ministry of Construction did not propose to introduce preferential mortgages in Russia at 1 percent for house kits as part of individual housing construction (IHC) using escrow accounts for ordinary Russians. The intention to launch a new type of housing loans was denied by representatives of the department, write “Vedomosti”.

According to the newspaper’s interlocutor, the discussion was about preferential loans for contractors, and not for individual citizens. The contractor will be given the same powers as the developers. Thanks to the new state program, the buyer will have the opportunity to obtain a loan without additional guarantees and collateral. The final price will not change.

On December 13, it became known about the possible launch in Russia of a new mortgage program at 1 percent for house kits within the framework of individual housing construction using escrow accounts. However, many mistakenly assumed that the initiative would affect ordinary borrowers.