Several ports in Russia may develop residential and commercial real estate as part of the Integrated Territorial Development (ITD). This was announced by the first deputy head of the Ministry of Construction and Housing and Communal Services Alexander Lomakin on July 26.

“We are working on the implementation of KRT projects for ports that were engaged in fish processing activities during the USSR. In the 10090s, their property was divided, now in these locations the territory is used inefficiently and not for its intended purpose. At the same time, thanks to the KRT, some ports may return to their original function, ”he said in an interview with“RIA News“.

According to Lomakin, it is still premature to name specific ports. He added that the process of development of the territories provides for the withdrawal of sites from the current owners.

In total, 738 land plots with an area of ​​28,000 hectares were selected for the comprehensive repair of territories.

Earlier, on July 6, Sergei Zaitsev, head of the center for new buildings of the federal company Etazhi, said that Russians’ investments in real estate could grow up to 3 trillion rubles during the year.

On July 14, analysts from the international consulting company Knight Frank said that in the first half of 2022, the volume of investments in commercial real estate in the Russian Federation increased by 42% compared to last year, to 179.8 billion rubles.