The proposals of the Ministry of Construction of the Russian Federation within the framework of the project for the digitalization of housing and communal services will not affect the value of utility tariffs for the population. On Tuesday, July 26, Izvestia was told in the press service of the department.

As explained in the ministry, the changes are primarily aimed at stimulating investment efficiency and increasing the pace of digitalization of public infrastructure.

“The proposals within the framework of the draft resolution will not affect the value of utility tariffs for the population, since the indexes for changes in citizens’ payment for utilities are approved at the end of the year by order of the government of the Russian Federation,” the Ministry of Construction said.

The department recalled that tariffs are changed once a year – from July 1.

At the same time, an increase in the amount of payments made by citizens for utilities above the established limit indices is not allowed. Thus, all changes in tariffs will be carried out within the limits of the established limit indices.

Earlier on the same day, it became known that the Ministry of Construction had developed a draft government decree proposing to include the costs of digitalization of the heat and water supply industry in heat and water tariffs. We are talking about smart meters and sensors, websites and programs for data transfer. The relevant draft government decree was sent by the Ministry of Construction to the relevant departments. This was reported “Kommersant” with reference to sources and the department itself.

It was noted that the increase in tariffs for water and heat should help the Ministry of Construction to carry out large-scale digitalization of the construction industry and housing and communal services worth 393 billion rubles by 2030. This will help reduce infrastructure failures and increase its service life.

As Albert Shagiziganov, deputy of the Council of Deputies of Zhukovsky near Moscow, a member of the commission on housing and communal services, landscaping, urban planning, environmental management, transport and communications, told Izvestia on July 26, Russians are not yet ready to pay for the digitalization of the data transmission process in the housing and communal services sector, the costs of which the Russian Ministry of Construction proposed add to the tariffs for heat and water.

The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) also did not support the initiative of the Ministry of Construction. They noted that they object to changing the principles of the marginal indices of the payment of citizens, pointing out that the possibility of accounting for the costs of digitalization is provided for by law if it is justified.