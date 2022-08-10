The head of the Ministry of Construction Fayzullin said that there are no prerequisites for rising housing prices in Russia

In Russia, there are no prerequisites for an increase or decrease in housing prices. This assessment of the possibility of a rise in real estate prices was given by the head of the Ministry of Construction, Irek Fayzullin, in an interview with the TV channel “Russia 24”.

“The most important thing is that the price of resources, labor force does not rise, and as a result, the price does not rise in these regions,” Fayzullin said. He added that the cost per square meter has decreased in some regions, but a sharp drop in prices is not expected. The head of the department recalled that the cost of housing depends on the amount of supply and its ability to cover demand.

According to Fayzullin, this year the housing commissioning plan is carried out ahead of schedule. In the first half of the year, 54 million square meters were put into operation, the result exceeding the figure for the same period in 2021.

In July, the Russians were named districts of Moscow, in which the price of new buildings has risen most significantly. Real estate has risen in price most of all in the North-Eastern Administrative District – since the beginning of the year, the cost per square meter in this area has grown by 14.4 percent, reaching 332 thousand rubles. CJSC was in second place, and VAO was in third.