Ministry of Construction: Russia maintains high level of housing commissioning

Currently, the level of housing commissioning in Russia remains high. This is reported “News” with reference to the Ministry of Construction.

According to DOMA.RF, developers launched 4.5 million square meters of new housing in August. The result exceeded the same period in 2023.

The Ministry of Construction noted that a reserve for the future had been created. “The maximum area of ​​residential premises that can be placed on land plots as of September 1 is more than 465 million square meters. Work on involving land plots in circulation together with the regions continues,” the department said.

