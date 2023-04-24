The Ministry of Construction of Russia has prepared clarifications of the provisions in the Town Planning, Land and Housing Codes of the Russian Federation in terms of improving the mechanism for implementing the integrated development of territories (CRT), Izvestia was told in the department on April 24.

“These changes provide developers with additional guarantees regarding the fulfillment of the terms of the contract, allow to reduce the time for preparing urban planning documentation, allow at the regional level to dispose of federal territories in the KRT, regulate the rights and obligations of legal entities, as well as the establishment of servitudes on the territory of networks,” they noted. .

The amendments were discussed during a seminar-meeting, which considered legislative initiatives that would improve the CRT mechanism.

State Duma deputy Nikolai Alekseenko expressed the opinion that it is necessary to synchronize the CRT mechanism with the tools of public-private partnership and concessions to include information on the borders of the CRT territories in the USRN statements. He specified that there is a potential for various tax and non-tax preferences to be extended to these territories.

According to the deputy, the prepared bill is expected in the State Duma.

Russian President Vladimir Putin at the end of December 2020 signed the law on MRT.

On December 2, 2022, Denis Filippov, Deputy General Director of DOM.RF, said that the use of the CRT mechanism speeds up the construction process in the country.

According to the Ministry of Construction of Russia, as of April 2023, more than 800 territories with a hail potential of 158 million square meters are being considered for the development of territories using the CRT mechanism. m. To date, 345 decisions have been made on the KRT and over 290 projects are in the active stage of implementation. Also, 109 auctions were held, and as a result, the budgets of the Russian regions received more than 8 billion rubles.