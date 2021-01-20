Today, the Ministry of Community Development launched a two-day campaign to vaccinate senior citizens and residents of its Customer Happiness Center located in the Jumeirah area, as it sent invitations to senior citizens and residents wishing to come to the center to take the vaccine, in order to facilitate them given the center’s proximity to the housing sites of a large group of them.

The campaign began at 9 am and will continue until tomorrow, and today it targeted 150 elderly people, who registered to receive the vaccine at the center, but the provision of the vaccine was available to all who wished to take it in the center, provided that they wait to undergo the required medical examination before being allowed to take the vaccine, as well as waiting From 20 to 30 minutes after getting the vaccine, to be reassured and to ensure that no symptoms of fatigue appear that require medical intervention.

Minister of Community Development Hessa Bint Issa Bu Hamid attended the center and expressed her satisfaction that senior citizens received the vaccine and their desire to take it, calling on all members of society to take the initiative and expedite taking the vaccine, stressing that it is a defense and safety valve in preventing the virus and obtaining a great deal of protection.

She toured the center and welcomed all participants present to take the vaccine, praising the support of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection in providing the vaccine and cooperating with the Ministry in implementing the campaign.

Bou Hamid affirmed the ministry’s commitment to providing all means of support and protection for senior citizens and residents and preserving their health because they occupy a great position and affair, adding that their care is a duty and honesty given that they are among the most important community groups that must be taken care of in appreciation of their position as fathers, mothers and grandfathers and the symbol of the authenticity and roots of the human heritage. For the United Arab Emirates.





