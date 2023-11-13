The Palestinian News Agency quoted Sidr as saying in a press conference on Sunday that the matter “will affect communication with the Civil Defense and Red Crescent crews with each other and with their centers, which may result in the inability to direct these crews to places of distress, which means the loss of many lives.” And deliberately depriving our people in Gaza of their right to communicate and communicate, especially in light of the displacement and ongoing bombing.”

He added, “The technical crews made tremendous efforts in the field to repair the faults and keep the service going despite the ongoing aggression and the dangers surrounding them.”

He noted that “seven telecommunications sector cadres were killed after working for humanitarian and patriotic motives, risking their lives voluntarily, and with a heroism recorded for them, after they left their families and answered the call of duty in light of this difficult circumstance, to ensure the continued provision of telecommunications services in the sector.”

He continued: “Today we are facing a major crisis in light of the complete depletion of fuel. Palestinian companies have begun to gradually lose key elements of the network, due to the depletion of the quantities of fuel necessary to operate the electrical generators that supply the network’s stations, in light of the power outage since the first day of the aggression.” On the sector.

Sidr called on all international institutions, the International Telecommunication Union in particular, UNRWA, the Arab Red Crescent, the Red Cross, human rights bodies, and civil society organizations to intervene immediately in order to bring fuel into the Gaza Strip, starting from now, to enable all vital sectors, including communications, to Providing services to the residents of the sector.