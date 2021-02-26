Shorouk Awad (Dubai)

A study prepared by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, in cooperation with the International Union for the Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources and its governmental and non-governmental partners, revealed that the waters of the UAE have housed more than 80 species of “sharks” and “lambs”, most of which are at risk of extinction to various degrees. The degrees of risk are divided into three levels, which are (Endangered, Endangered, and Endangered).

Halima al-Jasmi, head of the fisheries sustainability department at the ministry, explained in statements to the Union that this study came from the periodic review of everything related to the marine environment and its components that are exposed to many developments and natural developments from one period to another, pointing out that the study showed that the period Reaching and growth of “sharks” is very long. They reproduce at a low rate. Some species need periods ranging between (10-12) years to reach puberty, and the protection of “sharks” is of utmost importance in maintaining the ecological balance.

Challenges to sustainability

On the challenges facing efforts to preserve the sustainability of “sharks” and “lakhm” in the country’s waters, Al Jasmi emphasized that the most prominent challenges are the absence of an accurate identification of the types of sharks, which also include rays; In other words, the species known locally as “lameh” by resource users. It is clear that the process of collecting accurate data on the types of these fish is difficult, and this is especially true for the “meat” fish that have received limited research interest, and the different available and documented data sets that record all data Fishing, as it is necessary to establish a unified system for data collection and verification throughout the country to support fisheries management initiatives and ensure the accuracy of the data collected, in the absence of accurate research on sharks and coordination of projects between various national bodies, and a lack of understanding of the markets and trade related to the products of these fish, Where the concerned authorities are not well aware of the nature of the local and international markets for their products, in the absence of a framework for assessing the risks to which their various types are exposed to identify the nature, size and scope of the impact on them.

She explained that among the challenges is the lack of an accurate understanding of the effects of recreational fishing, as this sector is currently being evaluated and new comprehensive regulations are being developed to control and regulate it, in addition to other challenges such as the distance from harmonizing current administrative measures and innovative approaches to dealing with known shark management issues, and negative practices for dealing with them. There is a need to conduct an evaluation of their fishing practices and dealing with them in the country in light of the lack of awareness of the effects of their fishing on the structure and function of the ecosystem, as knowledge is limited regarding the effects of commercial fishing for them and the management of these fish and measures to preserve the structure and function of the ecosystem. The fishermen have species of sharks during bycatch, including endangered or endangered species, and the failure to define a specialized system for exchanging information and strengthening communication between government agencies and the concerned authorities, due to the lack of sufficient information at the present time with government agencies and the concerned authorities about the sharks available in the water. This is mainly due to the fact that the available data on these fish were not published except in specialized scientific journals Which is often not directly available to all resource users.

Ministry plans

On the most important plans that the Ministry is implementing regarding the preservation of “sharks” and “lambs”, Al Jasmi indicated that the ministry is preparing several plans, including a plan to manage bycatch and reduce discards, which include how to deal with “sharks” And “lambs” in the event of accidental fishing, and preparing information on how to safely release them and what must be done in the event of failure to release, in addition to organizing annual awareness campaigns on the existing legislation and the preservation of sharks, as the Ministry aims from these campaigns to raise the level of community awareness of the importance of preserving Biodiversity in the marine environment and work to ensure its sustainability, the role that these types of fish play in maintaining the balance of the marine environment, the nature of wrong and excessive fishing practices to which they are exposed, and stimulating the participation of all components of society in achieving the Ministry’s strategic objectives.

She indicated that the Ministry, as part of its efforts, launched during 2018 the National Plan for the Management and Preservation of “Sharks”, in pursuit of several goals, including improving knowledge of these fish species and their fisheries and their role in the ecosystem, ensuring the effectiveness of policies, legislation and law enforcement mechanisms, and setting a national and regional framework for action. International cooperation and enabling the effective conservation process through capacity building and the implementation of education and awareness programs to raise awareness among the public and understand the role that individuals and the private sector can play in preserving “sharks”, pointing out that the initial period of this plan is working to implement it in cooperation With all concerned national authorities, NGOs, cooperatives, fishermen communities and universities, a period of four years (2018-2021), followed by a follow-up and consultative review process for the plan in order to enable the adaptive management approach and ensure the achievement of its strategic objectives and general vision.

Legally protected species

Al-Jasmi indicated that the 27 species include: (the whale shark, the great hammerhead shark, the flowing hammerhead shark, the clamshell hammer shark, the oceanic white-edged shark, the “melted” short-fin mako shark, the great fox shark, the sea cat shark, Silky shark, long-finned mako shark, Omani weevil, Bengali weevil, green sawfish, sharp-toothed weevil, sharp-nosed weevil, sweet weevil, spotted weevil, silky with arched mouth, wedge-nosed smooth-nosed fish , White spotted wedgefish, bottle-nosed wedgefish, dwarf manta ray, giant manta ray, short-finned dwarf manta ray, smooth sea devil, ocean devil and coral reef sea devil).

commitment

On the continuity of the Ministry to implement the decision it took during the year 2020 as a result of the repercussions of the Coronavirus, which is to stop the work of Ministerial Resolution No. (43) for the year 2019 regarding the regulation of fishing and trade of sharks, and confirmed that the Ministry will resume during the current year (2021) the commitment to implement the aforementioned decision and the seasonal ban of species Not included in the decision from the first of March until the end of June, and its continuation of the ban on hunting for the species included in the lists of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Animals and Plants (CITES), and the Treaty for the Preservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals, in addition to the species of sharks that are subject to protection in accordance with federal law No. (23) for the year 1999 regarding the exploitation, protection and development of living aquatic resources in the United Arab Emirates and its amendments and implementing regulations, which include 27 species.