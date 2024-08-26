The Ministry of Youth and Children is starting the political year with its efforts focused on managing the crisis of migrant minors. Following the increase in arrivals in recent weeks and after the plenary session of July 23 rejected the proposal to reform the immigration law to make distribution between communities obligatory, the department headed by Sira Rego, who has remained in permanent communication with the affected territories throughout August, is intensifying contacts to seek possible solutions to the situation of collapse experienced by both the islands and the autonomous city of Ceuta. The head of the portfolio plans to travel this Thursday to the Balearic Islands, an archipelago also affected by the arrivals, although to a lesser extent than the Canary Islands, which currently accommodates around 5,100 minors when its maximum capacity is 2,000 places.

The minister, whose cabinet is finalising the design of its agenda for the visit to Palma, will meet with local authorities, including President Marga Prohens, to learn first-hand about the situation on the islands and continue to coordinate joint action between the Government of Spain and the communities, which exercise jurisdiction over minors. In mid-August, the Consell de Mallorca, managed by the PP, was hosting 303 unaccompanied young people. Rego is also expected to travel to Ceuta on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, where she will also meet with the Popular Party leader, Juan Jesús Vivas. Last week, the autonomous city experienced its highest peak of entries in a single day, with the arrival of 47 minors on Thursday. According to the latest data provided by the Ceuta Executive this Monday, they are currently caring for 475 children and adolescents, when their maximum capacity is 88.

The saturation extends to the set of resources to accommodate the migrants who arrive every day, including adults. In statements collected by Europa Press, the Government delegate in the autonomous city, Cristina Pérez, has described this Monday the situation as “extreme migratory pressure” and has referred to an average of 500 attempts to enter by people from Morocco and Algeria in one day. This past Sunday alone, some 1,500 attempted to do so, she added. The Delegation is working with the local Government and the Ministry of Youth and Childhood to have new spaces to accommodate minors in case it is necessary. “There are facilities that can be set up to accommodate minors and we are working on this,” she stated to the media.

On Friday, Vivas acknowledged that his government was studying the possibility of using NGOs to refer minors to other communities, beyond the quota agreed voluntarily at the Sectoral Conference on Children last July. Ministry sources acknowledge that they are exploring this line of work, which the department already outlined at the meeting with the communities in spring.

Rego’s visit to the Balearic Islands – the minister, who gives this issue maximum importance, was already in the Canary Islands as her first official trip after being appointed – will coincide with the tour that Pedro Sánchez begins this Tuesday through Mauritania, Gambia and Senegal to reinforce border control and occurs just a few days after the meeting of the president with the Canarian leader, Fernando Clavijo. At the meeting held on Friday in La Palma, the Government committed to allocate 50 million euros to compensate the Archipelago for the financial efforts in managing the crisis. Both the central and island governments took advantage of the meeting to increase pressure on the Popular Party and obtain its support to make the distribution of minors obligatory.