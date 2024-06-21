The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Mexico and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Today they presented the results of the joint project “Technical Support for Agricultural Policy”, an initiative that strengthened the conservation of genetic resources, the revitalization of value chains, the rehabilitation of watersheds and efficient water management, among other key contributions to the strengthening the capacities of public officials and the generation of public policies on the matter.

The Secretary of Agriculture, Víctor Villalobos, expressed deep gratitude for the supportive and responsible support of the team of the FAOparticularly from its Representative in Mexico, Lina Pohl, for the commitment, contributions and collaborative work “for the benefit of our field.”

“We share with FAO the philosophy of the four improvements: better production, better nutrition, better environment and a better life for all of us,” highlighted Secretary Villalobos.

FAO’s focus in the region is aimed at improving food production while protecting natural resources and reducing inequalities, poverty and hunger. The FAO recognizes the importance of cooperation, trade, investment and innovation to achieve this shared goal.

Through the “Technical Support of the Agricultural Policy”, a project valued at 2.5 million dollars, the FAO was able to contribute in key areas of the Government such as the conservation of genetic resources, the strengthening of the amaranth value chain, the rehabilitation of the Michoacán watersheds and innovation in the use and performance of water and fertilizers in the same state.

“These initiatives promote more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable agri-food systems, promoting better production, nutrition, environment and quality of life for all, without leaving anyone behind. Here the Objectives of Sustainable Development (SDG)prioritizing zero hunger (SDG 2) and the fight against climate change (SDG 13),” said Lina Pohl.

The Representative also took advantage of the event to recognize the achievements of the current Administration in terms of food security despite the pandemic, the rise in food prices internationally and the climate change.

“We had historical records in international trade and maximum volume of food produced. The progress in reducing the lack of access to nutritious and quality food was the result of the strategic programs carried out thanks to the emphasis established on the fight against food poverty and the orientation towards small producers previously excluded, mainly in the most vulnerable regions and states of the country,” highlighted Lina Pohl.

Efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable actions

Specifically, the project strengthened 9 conservation centers that protect more than 71 thousand accessions of orthodox and recalcitrant species; evaluated the physiological quality of 3,395 accessions for regeneration and collection; registered 13 thousand accessions in the Mexican Germplasm Bank (BanGERMex); achieved the characterization and conservation of 58 biotechnological microorganisms, the generation of 6 food microbiomes, the design of manuals and the development of a digital platform for the dissemination of knowledge.

Thanks to technical support, the characterization of Creole goat cattle was carried out in Tamaulipas, Nuevo León, Coahuila and Durango; the productive and phenotypic evaluation of Creole pigs in Veracruz and Hidalgo, and their recovery as a Mexican breed, and the phenotypic characterization of honey bees and meliponas in Campeche, Quintana Roo and Yucatán.

In addition, 61 aquaculture and food species from Mexico were prioritized and regularized, generating genomic information on priority aquaculture species. And a traceability and genetic certification protocol was designed for aquaculture seed laboratories.

The strengthening of the amaranth value chain was another of the pillars of the project, with the characterization of the actors and the amaranth value chain in Mexico, including performance trials and the description of the genotype of a new variety. Research, innovation and technology transfer strategies were designed for the conservation and sustainable use of native varieties, promoting participatory research and the agroecological transition. A sustainable productive innovation strategy for small and medium producers was also designed, the development of new products and a promotion proposal to spread consumption.

Regarding the rehabilitation of basins in Michoacán, the transition of productive systems towards more resilient and sustainable schemes was promoted in the basins of Michoacán, Cuitzeo, Pátzcuaro and Zirahuén, and territorial planning instruments were updated. A platform for monitoring territorial actions was designed and a digital monitoring and evaluation system was implemented to optimize the use of water and fertilizers, with potential benefits for 6,520 irrigation users in 12,945 hectares.

“I want to express my gratitude to Government of Mexico and especially to Secretary Villalobos for his trust and commitment to the work of the FAO and for the permanent support in the implementation of these and other initiatives in favor of the inclusive and sustainable rural development of the country. “I reaffirm our commitment to continue working together and strengthening transformative alliances,” Mario Lubetkin, FAO Deputy Director General and Regional Representative for Latin America and the Caribbean, highlighted in a video message.

With an eye toward the future, FAO is preparing a new stage of collaboration and concerted action to continue the transformation towards more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable agri-food systems, to achieve better production, better nutrition, and a better environment. and a better life without leaving anyone behind.