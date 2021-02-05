There are no grounds for an abrupt increase in food prices in Russia. This was reported on Friday, February 5, by the press service of the RF Ministry of Agriculture.

“According to the department, in January 2020, the situation on the food market as a whole corresponded to seasonal trends, while for certain categories of products, due to the regulatory measures taken, prices were reduced. Currently, there are no grounds for an abrupt increase in the cost of food products, ”the press service said.

The department noted that as the new harvest arrives on the market and the share of imports decreases, prices for vegetables and fruits are expected to decline.

“The highest price dynamics in January is traditionally demonstrated by the fruit and vegetable group, which is seasonal in nature and is associated with a decrease in the harvest reserves of 2020 and an increase in the share of imported products on the market. A decrease in prices for vegetables and fruits is expected as the new harvest arrives at the market and the share of imports decreases, ”the Ministry of Agriculture said.

Earlier on February 2, the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation announced that a decline in prices is expected in the second quarter of 2021, since the peak of inflation in annual terms has not yet passed. It was reported that measures taken by the government helped to contain the rise in prices. The Russian authorities control the cost of socially important goods.