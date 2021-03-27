The Russian Ministry of Agriculture has proposed a bill providing for a temporary ban on the export of dolphins, porpoises and whales from the country. The corresponding document published on the portal draft regulatory legal acts.

The message says that the ban is planned to be introduced for six months.

“In order to preserve dolphins, whales and porpoises, and to prevent the resale of the harvested (caught) this aquatic biological resource to third parties of a foreign state, a temporary ban is introduced on the export of cetaceans from the Russian Federation,” the document says.

Public discussion of this initiative will last until the end of April.

In 2018, 90 beluga whales and 11 killer whales were found in a special enclosure in the Primorsky Territory, staying there illegally. The Primorsky Territory court imposed an arrest on cetaceans, suggesting a ban on actions with animals, including transportation and sale.

Several legal entities received permission to catch marine mammals for cultural and educational purposes. From July to September 2018, 12 killer whales and 90 belugas were caught. It turned out that 11 killer whales are calves and are included in the Red Book of the Kamchatka Territory, and all beluga whales have not reached the age of sexual maturity.

In June 2020, it became known that the first batch of killer whales and belugas from the “whale prison” was released into the wild.

The rest were delivered to Khabarovsk in July 2020 and released to Amur.